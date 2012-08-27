Schulman Sells One Unit, Buys Another

In an effort to focus on specialty plastic compounds, A. Schulman Inc. is selling a polyvinyl chloride compounding plant in Bellevue, Ohio, and is purchasing ECM Plastics of Worcester, Mass. The purchase, for $36.5 million, gives Schulman a specialist in color matching, specialty additive formulations, and plastic compounds for high-end markets such as cosmetics packaging. ECM has 140 employees and annual sales of about $40 million. At the same time, Schulman is selling the Bellevue plant to Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers for an undisclosed amount. The compounds made there are used in auto components and electrical wiring.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter