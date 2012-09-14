Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

National Human Genome Research Institute Refocuses Extramural Research

Genomics: NIH program makes organizational changes to advance clinical applications

by Britt E. Erickson
September 14, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 38
The National Institutes of Health’s National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) is restructuring its extramural research program and making other organizational changes to accelerate the application of genomics to medicine.

The reorganization, announced on Sept. 10, splits NHGRI’s extramural research unit into four new divisions. The Division of Genome Sciences will fund basic genomics research, technology development, and large-scale sequencing efforts; the Division of Genomic Medicine will focus on applying genomics to medicine and clinical care; the Division of Genomics & Society will oversee an expanded effort to understand the ethical, legal, and social implications of genomics; and the Division of Extramural Operations will manage grant administration and reviews.

“This reorganization reflects the expanding scope of genomics research, as described in NHGRI’s new strategic vision published in Nature last year,” NHGRI Director Eric D. Green says. “The mission of the institute has dramatically evolved from the singular focus on the Human Genome Project, for which NHGRI was created, to pursuing an exciting and broad set of opportunities for using genomics to advance medical science and improve human health.”

As part of the reorganization, two additional divisions—the Division of Policy, Communications & Education and the Division of Management—will be created from programs currently housed under the institute director’s office. The institute’s Division of Intramural Research will not undergo any changes. The reorganization will become effective on Oct. 1.

