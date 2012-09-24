Kemira Considers Closure Of 14 Sites

Finnish water treatment firm Kemira says it may close 14 of its 74 production sites as part of a previously announced restructuring. The sites affected are likely to be in Europe and North America, CEO Wolfgang Büchele told analysts and journalists at a meeting in London last week. Kemira says it will disclose the sites in the next few weeks, after discussions with workers’ representatives. The restructuring will lead to the elimination of 600 positions from the firm’s workforce of 5,200.
