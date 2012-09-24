Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Tadpole Tests Confirm Light-Activated Anesthetic Is Reversible

Small molecule enables reversible command of a neurotransmitter’s activity

by Carmen Drahl
September 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Shining blue-violet light awakens AP2-anesthetized tadpoles, but not propofol-anesthetized ones.
Two tanks containing translucent tadpoles and anesthetic solution- either AP2 or propofol. Shining violet light awakens AP2-anesthetized tadpoles, but not propofol-anesthetized ones.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Shining blue-violet light awakens AP2-anesthetized tadpoles, but not propofol-anesthetized ones.
UP AND AT 'EM
Credit: Adapted from Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Watch the switchable anesthetic AP2 turn off with a flash of blue-violet light, awakening anesthetized tadpoles, and listen to why an expert in anesthetic probes thinks this advance could help researchers figure out how general anesthesia works.

With a switchable version of a popular anesthetic, researchers can now use light to control another important neurotransmitter receptor, the GABAA receptor (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201205475). Scientists have already controlled animals’ heartbeat, pain, and visual response with light-activated blockers of ion channels in the nervous system. To command GABAA, a chloride channel, Dirk Trauner of the University of Munich, Erwin Sigel of Switzerland’s University of Bern, and coworkers made azobenzene derivatives of the anesthetic propofol. GABAA plays a major role in propofol’s activity, though the molecule’s mode of action is not entirely clear. In the dark, the azo-propofols are in the trans form and increase GABAA’s chloride current. Upon exposure to blue-violet light, they convert to the cis form, reversing the effect. The team’s best compound so far, AP2, reverts to the trans form on its own, because its amino group makes the cis form unstable. Tadpoles exposed to trans-AP2 are anesthetized, but shining blue-violet light rapidly wakes them. Trauner isn’t sure how applicable AP2 will be in clinical anesthesia, but his team plans to study its activity in retinas, because GABAA also is involved in the biology of vision.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light activated molecule shifts circadian clock in cells
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-Triggered Chemotherapy
Small Molecule Enables Blind Mice To Respond To Light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE