Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Homogeneous Glycoprotein Made

Carbohydrate Synthesis: Ten-year effort yields erythropoietin with sugars at native sites

by Stu Borman
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Predicted folding of newly synthesized EPO. Structure has one native O-linked tetrasaccharide and three simplified N-linked sugars, all at native glycosylation sites.
Folding prediction of newly synthesized EPO. Structure has one native tetrasaccharide and three simplified sugars, all at native glycosylation sites.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed.
Predicted folding of newly synthesized EPO. Structure has one native O-linked tetrasaccharide and three simplified N-linked sugars, all at native glycosylation sites.

Thanks to a decadelong synthetic push, chemists finally have access to a homogeneous version of the blood-cell-producing glycoprotein erythropoietin (EPO). The product carries carbohydrates at the same sites as native EPO does. Native EPO is an inseparable mixture of proteins with variable carbohydrate modifications.

Glycoprotein synthesis specialist Richard Payne of the University of Sydney, in Australia, who was not involved in the new study, comments that “the robust methods developed and employed in this work will allow researchers to prepare a range of glycoproteins, including other EPO variants, to interrogate the role of glycosylation on biological activity and stability.”

Glycosylation’s influence on glycoprotein function is a black-box mystery that researchers and drug companies would love to better understand. More than $5 billion of commercial EPO, which is produced by engineered cells, was prescribed in the U.S. alone in 2011, according to health care industry information provider IMS Health.

Samuel J. Danishefsky of Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Columbia University and coworkers have now created pure EPO with sugars at each of the four native glycosylation sites (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.201206090).

Danishefsky and colleagues used peptide synthesis to make four peptides, each containing one site of oligosaccharide attachment. To the one peptide with a native O-linkage glycosylation site, they linked a tetrasaccharide that occurs naturally in EPO. To each of the three peptides with native N-linkage sites, they attached a disaccharide. They then joined the four carbohydrate-decorated glycopeptides.

The product’s in vitro bioactivity approximates that of native EPO, Danishefsky says.

The three N-linked sugars in natural EPO are much more complex than the O-linked tetrasaccharide. Danishefsky is confident that his team will be able to complete the chemical synthesis of a more complex EPO soon.

The work follows related synthetic efforts by others. For example, groups led by Derek Macmillan of University College London and by Stephen B. H. Kent of the University of Chicago assembled native and mutant unglycosylated EPOs. In Japan, Yasuhiro Kajihara’s group at Osaka University made EPOs with an 11-unit sugar at a single native site. Some of those constructs have shown in vitro or in vivo bioactivity.

Macmillan calls Danishefsky’s synthetic effort “heroic” but adds that the product “falls considerably short of glycosylated EPO that would be produced biologically. So the total synthesis of EPO has not yet been achieved, but the report goes a long way and suggests that fully synthetic EPO is tangible, rather than pure fantasy.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making Glycoconjugate Vaccines More Uniform And Effective
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting To The Core In One Step
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Branching Out In Different Ways

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE