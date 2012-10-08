Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Levels Of Bisphenol A In U.S. Population Drops

by Britt E. Erickson
October 8, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has added new biomonitoring data to its “Fourth National Report on Human Exposure to Environmental Chemicals.” The information includes updated levels for 119 chemicals, as well as concentrations of 34 substances analyzed for the first time in a representative sample of the U.S. population. The updated data show that levels of the estrogenic plastics chemical bisphenol A and many per­fluorinated compounds have decreased in Americans since 1999. Levels of cotinine, a metabolite of nicotine, have declined in nonsmokers, and levels of the gasoline additive methyl tert-butyl ether have also fallen since 1999. On the other hand, levels of perchlorate, a compound used in rocket fuel, have generally increased in the U.S. population. The trends for other chemicals—including endocrine-disrupting phthalates and metabolites of organo­phosphorus pesticides—are more complex, with the concentrations of some substances increasing and some decreasing. The updated data are based on blood and urine samples collected from more than 2,000 people who participated in CDC’s National Health & Nutrition Examination Survey in one or more of the periods 2005–06, 2007–08, and 2009–10.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE