European Composites Alliances Take Shape

Plastics firms DTC Dutch Thermoplastic Components, Kok & Van Engelen, and TenCate Advanced Composites have joined the National Aerospace Laboratory of the Netherlands and Dutch engineering firm Viro to form the European Thermoplastic Automotive Composites consortium. The companies plan to promote the use of thermoplastic composites in the auto industry. Separately, BASF and SGL Group have agreed to develop composites featuring BASF nylon and SGL carbon fibers. The partners aim to sell the materials to the automotive market, where their advantages over thermoset composites include faster processing time and greater strength, they say.
