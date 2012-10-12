Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Robert J. Lefkowitz And Brian K. Kobilka Win 2012 Nobel Prize In Chemistry

Duo shares honor for shedding light on signaling proteins

by Carmen Drahl
October 12, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
An X-ray crystal structure depicts the β2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein (yellow, blue, and aqua). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (purple).
This is an X-ray crystal structure depicting the ß2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein, a heterotrimer called Gs (yellow, blue, purple). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (magenta).
Credit: Nature
An X-ray crystal structure depicts the β2 adrenergic receptor (green) with its G protein (yellow, blue, and aqua). The complex is stabilized by a llama antibody (red) and the enzyme T4 lysozyme (purple).

Robert J. Lefkowitz, 69, and Brian K. Kobilka, 57, will take home this year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry for unraveling the molecular workings of G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The receptors are a family of proteins that transmit critical biological messages for functions such as vision, smell, taste, and neurotransmission, and they are targets for myriad drugs.

Lefkowitz
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stewart Waller/PR Newswire, ©HHMI
This is a mug of Robert Lefkowitz of Duke University Medical Center and HHMI, winner of the 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Credit: Stewart Waller/PR Newswire, ©HHMI
Kobilka
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Stanford U
This is a mug of Brian Kobilka of Stanford University School of Medicine, winner of 2012 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
Credit: Stanford U

GPCRs “are crucially positioned to regulate almost every known physiological process in humans,” Lefkowitz, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator based at Duke University Medical Center, said by phone at an Oct. 10 press conference. For decades, researchers knew that hormones outside cells led to changes inside cells. But the exact nature of this chemical signaling was a mystery. Lefkowitz first traced the receptors responsible for this signaling with radioactive blocking or activating agents.

Kobilka, now at Stanford University School of Medicine, was a postdoc in Lefkowitz’ lab in the 1980s when the lab was hunting for the gene encoding the β adrenergic receptor. When Kobilka finally isolated the gene, he realized the receptor comprised seven helices, just like rhodopsin, which resides in the retina and responds to light. Kobilka and Lefkowitz surmised that a large family of seven-helix receptors—the GPCRs—must exist.

“There’s no question this work deserves the chemistry prize,” says University of Wisconsin, Madison, chemist Samuel H. Gellman, who has collaborated with Kobilka. “These proteins are vitally important molecules,” he explains, and although the work may sound heavily biological, the duo “did the kinds of things any chemist who wanted to understand a molecule would do.”

GPCRs are targets for as many as 50% of medications on the market, but many of those drugs, such as beta-blockers, date to long before the prizewinning discoveries. “Chemists made early GPCR drugs by just making molecules related to natural hormones or neurotransmitters,” says Fiona H. Marshall, chief scientific officer of Heptares Therapeutics, a firm that specializes in GPCR drug discovery. Lefkowitz and Kobilka’s work allows medicinal chemists to better understand the proteins they are targeting as they go about designing new drugs, she adds.

Both winners have founded firms to aid the drug discovery effort—Lefkowitz’ Trevena focuses on avoiding drug side effects, and Kobilka’s ConfometRx helps companies determine GPCR structures. “I hope my discovery leads to better and less-expensive drugs for patients,” Kobilka said in a statement.

Although the Nobel Committee pointed to Kobilka’s more recent research achievements, including the first X-ray crystal structure of a GPCR bound to its signaling partner, “this Nobel Prize is not just about the GPCR structure,” Marshall says. “That was the icing on the cake at the end.”

Lefkowitz and Kobilka will split the $1.2 million prize, which Lefkowitz said he didn’t anticipate. “I can assure you I did not go to sleep ... waiting for this call.” On the day of the announcement, Lefkowitz had initially planned to get a haircut.

More On This Story

CENtral Science Blog: HHMI and Duke Celebrate the Lefkowitz Chemistry Nobel

CENtral Science Blog: A Nobel In Chemistry, Through The Eyes Of “Families”

CENtral Science Blog: Lefkowitz and Kobilka win 2012 Chemistry Nobel for GPCRs

ACS President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri, Ph.D., comments on today’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE