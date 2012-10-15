Tessenderlo To Sell Fine Chemicals Unit

Belgian specialty chemical firm Tessenderlo has agreed to sell its pharmaceutical chemicals business to Luxembourg-based International Chemical Investors Group (ICIG) for an undisclosed sum. The business has 360 employees and facilities in Calais, France, and Treviglio, Italy. Tessenderlo has also agreed to sell Profialis, its supplier of extruded polyvinyl chloride window and door profiles, to OpenGate Capital, a private investment firm. Profialis has a staff of 300. Meanwhile, Tessenderlo says it will invest close to $100 million in its water treatment chemicals facility in Loos, France, over the next 10 years.
