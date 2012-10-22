Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

NIST Issues Standard For Testing Lead

by Britt E. Erickson
October 22, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIST
A handheld device for lead testing.
Screen grab of handheld X-ray fluorescence instrument used to detect lead in paint on products.
Credit: NIST
A handheld device for lead testing.

The National Institute of Standards & Technology has developed a standard reference material for testing lead in paint on children’s toys. The material is intended to be used by manufacturers to confirm that their methods for quantifying lead levels in toys yield accurate results. Under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008, children’s products can contain no more than 90 mg of lead per kg of paint. Manufacturers are required to demonstrate compliance with the law by using a method that relies on several X-ray beams with different energies. Measurements obtained with handheld X-ray fluorescence instruments are not accepted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission as evidence of compliance, but manufacturers can use such methods as a quick screening tool to determine whether more thorough testing is needed. The new NIST reference material gives valid results for both methods. Lead compounds were commonly used as pigments in paints, but because of the toxicity of lead, the use of such compounds has been in decline.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE