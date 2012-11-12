BASF Invests And Divests In Europe

BASF plans to invest $190 million in a new automotive catalyst facility near Wrocław, Poland. In the project’s first phase, BASF will spend $145 million to build a 430,000-sq-ft plant by 2014. The firm then plans more capacity at the site by 2016. Once fully operational, the plant will employ 400 workers and more than double BASF’s capacity for auto catalysts in Europe. Separately, the company has put its Germany-based Wall Systems subsidiary and associated site up for sale. The business posted sales of roughly $100 million last year and has 190 employees. It produces thermal insulation for buildings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter