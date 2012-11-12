U.K. Seeks Science Alliances

Government, charities, and industry in the U.K. will cofund seven joint university and industry science research projects as part of a $1.6 billion program promoting research in life and materials sciences. The projects will join an initial seven projects that are already being funded by the U.K. Research Partnership Investment Fund. A third round of projects is due to be evaluated shortly. Under the program, the U.K. government has agreed to provide the investment fund with $480 million. Each project requires funding from industry or charity that is at least double the public contribution. The biggest of the new projects is a $240 million partnership between Imperial College London and real estate company Voreda to create a new campus in London with research and incubator space for 1,000 scientists investigating novel materials. In a $54 million project, the University of Nottingham, GlaxoSmithKline, and other investors are supporting development of a sustainable chemistry center. “Our top businesses and top charities are queuing up to collaborate with our world-class universities,” says David Willetts, U.K. minister for universities and science.