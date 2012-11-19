Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

To Tell Substrates Apart, Enzyme Switches Reactions

Strategy distinguishes a one-atom difference

by Carmen Drahl
November 19, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

To distinguish two substrates that differ by just one atom, a bacterial enzyme takes an unusual tack, chemists report (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1212591109). The enzyme, a thioesterase, subjects the two compounds to different reaction pathways, in contrast to the typical strategy of relying on subtle differences in binding. The work could hold broader lessons for biocatalysis. In the course of forging carbon-fluorine bonds, the microbe Streptomyces cattleya makes the toxic compound fluoroacetyl-CoA. Its thioesterase must dismantle the toxin while sparing acetyl-CoA, an essential metabolite. Intrigued by the enzyme’s selectivity, University of California, Berkeley, chemists Amy M. Weeks and Michelle C. Y. Chang performed kinetics experiments. They found that the enzyme subjects acetyl-CoA to a conventional hydrolysis reaction at the carbonyl group. But the enzyme selects for fluoroacetyl-CoA by hydrolyzing it far more quickly and through deprotonation at the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl. The researchers think the rapid pathway proceeds through a ketene intermediate (shown). If follow-up experiments with isotope labels confirm that suspicion, it would be among the first reported examples of a ketene intermediate in enzyme catalysis with a natural substrate, Chang says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE