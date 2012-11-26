DuPont Unveils Russian R&D Center

DuPont has opened its ninth innovation center and its first in Russia. Located in Moscow, the center will focus on innovation relating to products for the auto, construction, food, oil and gas, and rail industries. Activities will range from exploratory projects to the development of game-changing technology, the firm says. DuPont, which claims a global network of more than 9,500 scientists, plans to open innovation centers in Switzerland and Turkey in early 2013.
