Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Inspecting Influenza

Structural Biology: Researchers get a closer look at the genetic package of a deadly scourge

by Sarah Everts
November 26, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Arne Moeller
The structure of influenza’s genomic RNA (green) and associated proteins (blue) including RNA polymerase (orange).
Structure of influenza’s genomic structure and associated proteins using electron microscopy.
Credit: Arne Moeller
The structure of influenza’s genomic RNA (green) and associated proteins (blue) including RNA polymerase (orange).

Two independent teams of researchers have gotten the first look at the three-dimensional arrangement of the influenza virus’s genome and its associated proteins. The 20-Å structure sets the foundation for studying the virus’s life cycle and developing therapies to combat the human pathogen. The virus causes frequent epidemics, killed tens of millions in a 1918 pandemic, and could cause another round of devastation in the future.

The influenza virus genome is composed of eight single strands of RNA that fold back on themselves to form eight hairpinlike structures, says Juan Ortín at the Spanish National Centre for Biotechnology in Madrid, who led one of the structure-solving teams with his colleague Jaime Martín-Benito (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1228172). An independent team at Scripps Research Institute led by Ian A. Wilson and Bridget Carragher also reports a similar influenza structure (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1227270).

Along the length of each hairpin, the two arms of the single-stranded RNA twist into a helix that looks at first glance “surprisingly like DNA,” Ortín says. For example, the RNA hairpin’s helical twists have a major and minor groove similar to those of DNA.

But unlike DNA, the two strands in the RNA hairpin don’t acquire their helical structure from base-pairing, Ortín adds. Instead, specific viral proteins located regularly along the hairpin provide the scaffolding for the helical twists. The Spanish and American teams both found a polymerase protein complex sitting on top of each RNA hairpin.

“Three-dimensional reconstruction of the influenza virus ribonucleoprotein has long been considered challenging because of its small size, short length, high flexibility, and structural instability,” note Yizhi Jane Tao and Wenjie Zheng of Rice University in a commentary (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1231588). Both teams made use of 3-D electron microscopy to get similar reconstructions, the main differences being variations in some of the RNA’s helical parameters and orientations of the RNA-associated proteins, Tao and Zheng note.

The structures reported “will have a tremendous impact on our understanding of influenza virus transcription and replication, ribonucleoprotein intracellular transport, and virus assembly,” Tao and Zheng add. “Further studies of this kind would allow scientists to address many long-standing questions.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure Of The Measles Virus Nucleocapsid Reveals How It Wraps Up Its Genome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flu Virus Evolution Is More Predictable Than Expected
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sharper View Of HIV

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE