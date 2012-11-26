Reckitt Outbids Bayer For Schiff Nutrition

The British consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser has offered to buy the U.S. vitamins and food supplements firm Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, or $42.00 per share. The bid trumps an earlier offer by Bayer to purchase Schiff for $1.2 billion. Bayer says it has decided not to increase its bid. Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor says the purchase will provide entry to the $30 billion-per-year vitamins, minerals, and supplements market.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter