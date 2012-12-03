Advertisement

Environment

EPA Requires Data On Cadmium

by Britt E. Erickson
December 3, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 49
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Gearhart/HealthyStuff.org
This children’s necklace was found to contain 15% cadmium.
Manufacturers and importers of cadmium and cadmium compounds that could end up in consumer products must submit unpublished health and safety studies to EPA, under a final rule that the agency issued on Nov. 20. EPA’s action comes in response to a 2010 petition from public health groups concerned about toxic levels of cadmium in children’s jewelry and toys. EPA classifies cadmium as a probable human carcinogen. Cadmium has been linked to lung and kidney disease in humans and to developmental problems and fetal malformations in laboratory animals. EPA intends to use the health and safety data submitted by manufacturers to help inform the Consumer Product Safety Commission on whether specific products are unsafe. CPSC chose not to regulate cadmium in children’s products in 2010, opting instead for a voluntary industry standard. At the time, EPA pledged to work with CPSC to develop exposure limits for cadmium in children’s products, as well as require manufacturers to submit health and safety reports. The agency has yet to develop exposure limits.

