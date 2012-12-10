Ineos To Bring U.S. Ethane Into Norway

Petrochemical maker Ineos plans to modify its terminal in Rafnes, Norway, enabling it to ship in ethane from the U.S. and other countries to feed its network of petrochemical plants in Europe, including one in Rafnes. Ineos has signed a letter of intent with Germany’s TGE Gas Engineering to build the tank and associated infrastructure by mid-2015. Ineos also has agreed to 15-year ethane supply deals with U.S. firms. The ethane will supplement Ineos’ existing supplies and provide a substitute for more expensive liquid petroleum gas.
