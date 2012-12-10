SK Bests Innospec In Contest For TPC

Shareholders of TPC Group, a Houston-based producer of C4 chemicals, have voted for the firm to be acquired by SK Capital Partners and First Reserve. The private equity firms jointly offered $45.00 per share, or about $700 million. The chemical maker Innospec earlier withdrew its Nov. 15 offer to acquire TPC for $47.50 per share, saying it was unable to structure the deal the way it wanted. SK and First Reserve first offered $40.00 per share for TPC in August.
