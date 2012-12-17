Russia’s Gazprom Adds Helium And Acrylics

Russian petrochemical maker Gazprom and Linde will cooperate in a project to build helium facilities in eastern Siberia by 2018. Gas fields in the region contain some of the world’s largest reservoirs of helium, Linde says, and will offset declining U.S. production. Separately, Gazprom affiliate Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat plans to build an 80,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylic acid facility and a downstream acrylates complex in Salavat, Russia. GNS expects to open the facilities in the fourth quarter of 2015.
