Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Symbolic Extension Of Kyoto Protocol Clears The Way For Talks On New Climate Treaty

United Nations: Extension of Kyoto protocol clears way for talks on a new pact

by Cheryl Hogue , Alex Scott
December 17, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
Figueres speaks at the UN climate-change conference in Qatar.
Photo of Christiana Figueres, the UN’s top climate change official, speaking at the UN climate change conference in Doha, Qatar.
Credit: United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
Figueres speaks at the UN climate-change conference in Qatar.

A newly agreed-to extension of the 1997 Kyoto protocol to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sets the stage for negotiations on a new global climage-change treaty. Those talks are to begin next year.

Finalized at a United Nations climate-change conference earlier this month in Doha, Qatar, the extension is largely symbolic and will have little impact on global greenhouse gas emissions. Yet a number of countries see it as an essential prelude to talks aimed at hammering out a new treaty. The goal of negotiators is to have a new treaty in place by 2015 and set to take effect in 2020. The aim of the new pact is emission limits for all countries.

“Doha is another step in the right direction, but we still have a long road ahead,” says Christiana Figueres, the UN’s top climate-change official. Countries agreed in 2009 to limit average global temperature increase to 2 °C over preindustrial levels by 2100. Figueres points out that the opportunity to affordably achieve that goal is slipping away as greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise worldwide.

Extending the Kyoto protocol will technically ensure that legally binding emission reductions remain in play—at least for nations that agreed to the maneuver—until 2020. The U.S. never signed the Kyoto protocol and is thus not affected by the extension.

The original Kyoto protocol requires industrialized countries that signed on to collectively cut their emissions of greenhouse gases by 5% from 1990 levels during the period 2008–12. In Doha, a handful of nations, including Australia, Norway, Switzerland, and Ukraine, joined the European Union in agreeing to extend the emission cuts. Those nations and the EU each set their own goals for reductions during the extension period. Meanwhile, other countries currently bound by the Kyoto protocol, including Japan and Russia, opted to let their commitments expire on Dec. 31.

The Doha meeting marked the first UN climate-change conference to which the chemical industry’s global body, the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), was invited to attend as an official observer. “We want to be part of the process and part of the various solutions,” Russel Mills, director of energy and climate-change policy for Dow Chemical, tells C&EN.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Senate approves HFC treaty
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paris Agreement to take effect in November
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate Change Conference In Peru Sets Stage For Global Emission Control Commitments In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE