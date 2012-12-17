U.K. To Invest In Genetics, Biologics

The U.K. government has disclosed plans to invest $320 million in a program to map the entire genome of up to 100,000 U.K. patients with cancer and rare diseases and to build a biologic drug manufacturing facility. The U.K. plans to map the genomes within five years and to use the data to develop drugs. As part of the program the government will invest $60 million to create the National Biologics Industrial Innovation Centre, featuring a facility for scaling up biologic drug manufacturing processes.
