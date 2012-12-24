Aesica Partners With U.K. Universities

Aesica Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Durham University and Leeds University, both in England, to commercialize new processes for manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients. The research is being funded by METRC, a government-backed organization that works with 11 universities in the north of England and promotes collaborations with small companies in science and engineering. The Aesica project is aimed at improving cost-efficiencies and increasing the capacity of the firm’s site in Cramlington, England.
