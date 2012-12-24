Dutch Biorefinery Wins Large Subsidy

A consortium composed of Dutch biobased chemical firm BioMCN, Linde, Siemens, and the engineering firm Visser & Smit Hanab has received $260 million from the European Commission to support Woodspirit, a biorefinery planned for Groningen, the Netherlands. The refinery is intended to convert residues from the forestry and wood-processing industries into synthesis gas and then methanol. The project is set to take four years to complete and cost $660 million.
