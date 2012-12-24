EPA Withdraws Cadmium Rule

In response to concerns from industry, EPA has withdrawn a final rule that required manufacturers and importers of cadmium and cadmium compounds to submit unpublished health and safety studies to the agency. The rule, announced on Nov. 20, was intended to target cadmium in children’s jewelry and toys, but as written, it applied to a broad range of consumer products. Manufacturers, importers, and retailers of consumer electronics, home furnishings, clothing, and numerous other consumer products sent letters to EPA raising concerns about the scope of the rule. The agency announced on Dec. 14 that it would withdraw the rule, acknowledging that it created “significant confusion and uncertainty within certain industrial sectors.” EPA is considering its next steps with regard to the rule and says it will “continue to work with the Consumer Product Safety Commission to reduce exposure to cadmium in consumer products.”
