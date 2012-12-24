Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Gene Pollution In China’s Rivers

Biotechnology: Lab plasmids that confer antibiotic resistance may have escaped to the environment

by Deirdre Lockwood
December 24, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 52
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Antibiotic resistance genes used in molecular biology experiments and genetic engineering may have reached the environment. In six Chinese rivers, researchers found bacterial DNA carrying these synthetic genes (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es302760s).

Still, other experts are calling for more studies to confirm the results and pinpoint sources of the genes.

Heavy use of antibiotics in hospitals and on farms has polluted environments the world over with bacteria carrying genes that confer resistance to the drugs. Once in the environment, researchers say, resistance genes can be quickly transferred to other bacteria, leading to antibiotic-resistant strains that can cause severe and sometimes untreatable infections. The resistance genes are also cheap, powerful tools for biologists. In molecular cloning studies, researchers introduce the genes into synthetic versions of plasmids, the small circular molecules of DNA found in bacteria.

Academic institutions in the U.S. follow special procedures to treat waste from the experiments. They kill any remaining microbes with high heat and sometimes incinerate the waste.

But some researchers have been concerned that molecular cloning and other genetic engineering studies could still release resistance genes into the environment. To test that hypothesis, Jun-Wen Li at the Institute of Health & Environmental Medicine, in Tianjin, China, and his colleagues took water samples from six Chinese rivers downstream of cities where such work is done.

They extracted plasmids from the samples and transferred the DNA into Escherichia coli. Then they screened the bacteria for a gene commonly used in academic and industrial labs that confers resistance to the antibiotic ampicillin. To determine whether a gene in a sample came from an artificial source, they used polymerase chain reaction to look for sequences unique to synthetic plasmids. The team found synthetic resistance genes in all six rivers. Of the ampicillin-resistance plasmids found, about 27% had the synthetic vector-sourced gene.

“If future studies support these findings, this will be a concern that scientists will have to seriously address during the design and implementation of their experiments,” says Justin J. Donato, a biochemist at the University of St. Thomas, in St. Paul, Minn.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunlight plus viruses deal a quicker death to antibiotic-resistant bacteria
DNA Array Profiles Combat Wound Bacteria
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multidrug Resistance Gene Discharged From Chinese Wastewater Treatment Plants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE