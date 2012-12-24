Solvay Favors U.S. For Making Soda Ash

Solvay is set to increase its production of soda ash generated from a trona mine in Green River, Wyo., by 12% to 2.2 million metric tons per year. The additional product will be used to meet growing demand for soda ash in applications including glass production in fast-growing markets in South America and elsewhere. The firm will decide by mid-2013 whether to cut its Western and Southern European soda ash capacity, which is based on a more expensive synthetic production process.
