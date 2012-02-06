Advertisement

People

FASEB Milestones

by Britt E. Erickson
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Most Popular in People

1912 FASEB is formed by representatives from the American Physiological Society, American Society of Biological Chemists, and American Society for Pharmacology & Experimental Therapeutics.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FASEB
Lee
Milton O. Lee, first executive officer of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB)
Credit: FASEB
Lee

1913 FASEB holds its first executive committee meeting. The American Society for Investigative Pathology joins FASEB. The first formal action is to support the right and necessity to perform animal experimentation.

1914 FASEB holds its first annual meeting in Philadelphia.

1937 Donald R. Hooker is appointed FASEB’s first executive secretary.

1947 Milton O. Lee becomes FASEB’s first executive director. FASEB’s headquarters, with a staff of three, is established in the National Academy of Sciences building in Washington, D.C.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FASEB
The Beaumont House, in Bethesda, MD, purchased by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) in 1954. The house was built in 1929. Former Hawley Estate.
Credit: FASEB

1954 FASEB purchases the 11-acre Beaumont campus in Bethesda, Md., and moves its offices into an old stone manor house.

1968 FASEB establishes its Office of Public Affairs.

1980 FASEB officials meet at the Lodge in Williamsburg, Va., to confer on the direction of FASEB during the next decade. FASEB President Gerald F. Combs presides over the retreat.

1982 FASEB holds its first summer research conference at the Vermont Academy in Saxtons River, Vt.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FASEB
First issue of the FASEB Journal, a monthly journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB)
Credit: FASEB

1987 The FASEB Journal is launched, replacing Federation Proceedings.

1989 FASEB introduces the Women’s Excellence in Science Award & Lecture.

1989 The FASEB Board holds its second Williamsburg retreat. FASEB President William L. Dewey presides.

1991 FASEB holds its first funding consensus conference, which results in the first annual funding report for multiple federal agencies.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: FASEB
FASEB officials and other stakeholders meet with then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich in 1995 to persuade Congress not to cut NIH’s budget.
Credit: FASEB

1993 The annual FASEB meeting is renamed the Experimental Biology meeting.

1995 FASEB officials meet with Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to explain why academic basic research is vital to industry and good for the economy. The meeting creates momentum for large increases in NIH’s budget.

1998−2003 NIH’s annual budget doubles from $13 billion to nearly $27 billion.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Special Libraries Association
Top 100 biology journals over the last 100 years, seal of the Special Libraries Association
Credit: Special Libraries Association

2002 FASEB receives Research!America’s Award for the Organization That Has Distinguished Itself by Its Advocacy.

2007 FASEB receives the National Postdoctoral Association’s Distinguished Service Award in recognition of its sustained contribution to improving postdoctoral training.

2009 The Special Libraries Association names the FASEB Journal one of the 100 most influential journals in biology or medicine in the past 100 years.

2010 Membership in FASEB member societies surpasses 100,000.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

