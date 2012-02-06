Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Group Sues Over Nanosilver Approval

by Britt E. Erickson
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) has filed a lawsuit against EPA for approving the use of the nanosilver product AGS-20 in textiles such as those found in clothing and baby blankets. The environmental group asserts that EPA gave Switzerland-based HeiQ approval to market textiles containing AGS-20 without requiring the company to provide complete safety data. EPA granted the approval last December, under the condition that HeiQ conduct several toxicity studies within four years. Such studies include occupational exposure tests and stability tests to determine whether nanosilver particles are released from products that contain AGS-20. “EPA gave this company a four-year free pass to sell an inadequately tested product,” says Mae Wu, program attorney in NRDC’s health program. Nanosilver is an antimicrobial agent and therefore must be registered with EPA as a pesticide. AGS-20 is the first nanosilver product to receive EPA’s approval as a pesticide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA allows phthalates in food contact materials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to evaluate cyclic siloxane
Court reverses U.S. approval of nanosilver pesticide

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE