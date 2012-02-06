Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Hydrophobic Mesh Slows Drug Release

Air displacement controls water flow through a hydrophobic polymeric material, enabling extended release of an anticancer drug

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
February 6, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Courtesy of Mark Grinstaff
Credit: Courtesy of Mark Grinstaff
\
\

 

\
Credit:
\
\

 

\

The anticancer compound SN-38 releases slowly from a superhydrophobic polymeric mesh.

A superhydrophobic polymeric mesh, in which the displacement of air slows the progress of infiltrating water, has been designed as a new type of slow-release drug delivery system (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja211148a). A team led by Boston University’s Mark W. Grinstaff used an electrospinning technique to create the mesh from hydroxycaproic acid, glycerol, and stearic acid. The mesh, which has an extremely high surface area and resembles a jumble of spaghetti, can be loaded with a drug. Air serves as a barrier to help control how fast water seeps through the mesh, slowing down drug release to weeks. The researchers tested the concept by loading the mesh with SN-38, the active form of the cancer drug irinotecan. They placed the loaded mesh in a soup of biologically relevant compounds, such as albumin, to see how a biological environment might affect the drug’s release rate. They then added human lung cancer cells to the mix and found that the drug killed the cancer cells slowly and continuously over several weeks.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device could reduce toxic chemotherapy side effects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patch delivers drugs to eye
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Letting nanoparticles hitchhike on red blood cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE