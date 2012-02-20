Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

FDA Considers Lead Limits For Lipstick

by Britt E. Erickson
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Lipsticks in various shades.
Credit: Shutterstock

FDA has found low levels of lead in 400 brands of lipstick, prompting a coalition of advocacy groups called the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics to renew a push for strict limits on the neurotoxic metal in cosmetics. The average value of lead in the lipsticks tested by FDA was 1.11 ppm, close to the average of 1.07 ppm reported by FDA in a similar survey in 2007. Lead levels reported in the new survey ranged from 0.03 ppm, the detection limit, to 7.19 ppm. FDA does not believe that the amount of lead found in the lipsticks poses a safety concern. “Lipstick, as a product intended for topical use with limited absorption, is ingested only in very small quantities,” the agency states. Nonetheless, FDA is currently evaluating whether to recommend a limit for lead in lipstick. “The biggest concern is for pregnant women—lead is a potent neurotoxin, and the fetus and very young children are most at risk,” says Jane Houlihan, senior vice president for research at the Environmental Working Group, one of the groups behind the campaign.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE