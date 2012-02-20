Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Snake Sex Thwarted By Disguised Hormones

Embedding a female hormone in male snakes switches on pheromone production that attracts other male snakes

by Sarah Everts
February 20, 2012 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 90, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chris Friesen
Male garter snakes can be duped into producing female pheromones that attract other male snakes.
Garter snakes having sex
Credit: Chris Friesen
Male garter snakes can be duped into producing female pheromones that attract other male snakes.
Courting Blitz
Credit: NatureNorth.com
Watch male snakes get down to the business of romancing a female at the Narcisse Snake Dens in Manitoba, Canada.

Hundreds of aroused male garter snakes will swarm to a single female after just one whiff of the pheromone cocktail she produces during mating season. A research team led by Oregon State University’s Robert T. Mason now show that male snakes can be diverted from their normal copulating course by other males who have been exposed to the female hormone estrogen (J. Exp. Biol., DOI: 10.1242/jeb.064923). The team found that male snakes implanted with 17β-estradiol started producing female pheromones, namely long-chain methyl ketones. These female impersonators were then “vigorously courted” by normal, unsuspecting male snakes, who couldn’t distinguish the implanted males from female snakes, the researchers say. When the team removed the estrogen implants from the snakes, they stopped producing pheromones, and the normal males stopped finding them so attractive. “This study gives important insight into the control of pheromone production in snakes and potentially other reptiles,” comments Stefan Schulz, a chemical ecologist at the Technical University of Braunschweig, in Germany. The results could be of wide importance, Schulz adds, because estrogen-mimicking pharmaceuticals and other chemicals entering the environment could impact snake reproduction.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE