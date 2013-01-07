Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How An Insect Version Of Antifreeze Works

Biochemistry: Antifreeze protein influences a network of water molecules to stop ice

by Carmen Drahl
January 7, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Flickr/kestrel360
Havenith’s team studied a protein from larvae of the fire-colored beetle Dendroides canadensis.
Photo shows the fire-colored beetle, Dendroides canadensis, which makes an antifreeze protein.
Credit: Flickr/kestrel360
Havenith’s team studied a protein from larvae of the fire-colored beetle Dendroides canadensis.

Car owners might have to buy antifreeze every winter, but some creatures that survive in frigid climes make their own. Researchers have now obtained new insights into how insect antifreeze—a protein—works. The finding could help the food industry make additives that protect crops from frost or extend the shelf life of frozen foods. Antifreeze proteins derived from fish are already used in some frozen desserts.

Antifreeze proteins have a tricky job. They must bind to ice crystals to prevent their growth while engulfed by much larger amounts of liquid water. And they must do so at low concentrations, far lower than those of ethylene glycol antifreeze in a car. Some antifreeze proteins have a particular arrangement of threonine amino acids that forms an ice-binding site. But because not all antifreeze proteins share this arrangement, researchers have proposed that other interactions must also be involved.

Martina Havenith of Ruhr University in Germany and coworkers support that idea by demonstrating that an antifreeze protein affects the organization of water molecules up to 20 Å, or seven layers of water, away from the ice-binding site (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1214911110). This long-range interaction affects hydrogen bonding and likely interferes with ice formation, the authors say. The team examined an antifreeze protein from the fire-colored beetle Dendroides canadensis. They dissolved the protein in water and analyzed the water molecules’ motions with terahertz spectroscopy and computer simulations to see the long-distance action.

This is the first time scientists have shown this interaction between an antifreeze protein and water molecules, though it’s not unheard-of for water to affect protein activity, says biochemist Kim A. Sharp of the University of Pennsylvania. He cautions, though, that researchers did not study the protein at the freezing temperatures at which it’s active. But it’s still possible, he says, that long-range water ordering lets antifreeze proteins reach farther and prevent freezing more efficiently than they could with a threonine ice-binding site alone.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How a chemical protects fish from the extreme pressures of the deep
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frigid waters are no match for salmon muscle
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How polar fish survive subzero seas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE