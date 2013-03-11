Congress Clears Bioterror Preparedness Measure

The House of Representatives passed legislation last week that is intended to improve the U.S.’s ability to prepare for, and respond to, biological terrorism and other types of public health emergencies. The Pandemic & All-Hazards Preparedness Reauthorization Act of 2013 (H.R. 307) was approved by a 370-28 vote. The bill previously cleared the Senate by unanimous consent. President Barack Obama is expected to sign it. The measure will reauthorize several federal programs that spur private production of medical countermeasures that would be used to treat victims of an act of bioterrorism or an outbreak of a disease such as smallpox. “This legislation will save lives by improving our ability to quickly respond to a bioterror attack or pandemic outbreak,” says Rep. Mike J. Rogers (R-Mich.), who introduced the bill. “It was developed after years of careful deliberation between leaders in the House and Senate.” Rogers says the bill will also ensure that hospitals and other medical providers have the resources they need to respond to bioterrorism or an epidemic of infectious disease.