EU Provides Funds For Rare Diseases R&D

The European Commission will provide $187 million in new funding for 26 research projects on rare diseases with the aim of generating 200 new therapies by 2020. The projects are set to cover diseases including cardiovascular, metabolic, and immunological disorders. More than 300 participants across 29 countries from academia, small companies, and patients’ groups will participate. Many of the new projects will contribute to the International Rare Diseases Research Consortium, the world’s biggest collective rare diseases research effort.
