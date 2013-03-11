Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A New Mouse Fear Pheromone

The molecule used by mice to communicate alarm is structurally similar to predator scents

by Sarah Everts
March 11, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
A pheromone used by mice to communicate fear, SBT, is similar in structure to a fox scent, TMT, that also scares the small mammals.
Two small molecules, both featuring 5-membered rings containing a double bond between nitrogen and sulfur. The top one is labeled "mouse alarm molecule" and the bottom one is labeled "fox alarm molecule."
A pheromone used by mice to communicate fear, SBT, is similar in structure to a fox scent, TMT, that also scares the small mammals.

Freaked-out mice produce a variety of airbone molecules that communicate their alarm to other mice. Researchers in Switzerland are reporting a new such fear pheromone, 2-sec-butyl-4,5-dihydrothiazole (SBT), that mice use to communicate fear among themselves (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1214249110). The team, led by Marie-Christine Broillet at the University of Lausanne, points out that the new pheromone is structurally similar to a variety of scent compounds produced by predators that also scare mice, such as 2,4,5-trimethylthiazoline (TMT), found in fox feces. SBT and TMT are heterocyclic sulfur- and nitrogen-containing molecules. Both compounds are detected by the Grue­ne­berg ganglion, a sensory organ found in mouse nostrils, near the olfaction center. The team proposes that mice may have evolved the alarm pheromone to make use of a preexisting ability to detect predator scents. They are now searching for protein receptors in the Grue­ne­berg ganglion that can detect both the pheromone and the predator scents.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE