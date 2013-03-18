Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Company Challenges Rat Poison Ban

by Britt E. Erickson
March 18, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Reckitt Benckiser
EPA is targeting this and 11 other d-CON products.
This is a photo of d-CON Mouse Prufe II, which EPA is moving to take off the market in part because it contains brodifacoum.
Credit: Reckitt Benckiser
EPA is targeting this and 11 other d-CON products.

Reckitt Benckiser, maker of d-CON rat and mouse poisons, has requested an administrative hearing to avert a ban on 12 of its consumer-use d-CON products. The ban would have gone into effect on March 7 had the company not contested it. The 12 products in question “fail to comply with the EPA’s current safety standards and pose unreasonable risks to children, pets, and wildlife,” according to EPA. Reckitt Benckiser is the only one of more than 30 manufacturers of rat and mouse poisons that refused to adopt safety measures to reduce exposure of children and nontarget animals to the poisons, EPA says. Since 2011, EPA has required that rodent control products sold to consumers be enclosed in tamper-resistant bait stations and not contain certain anticoagulant chemicals that are toxic to wildlife. The 12 d-CON products are not enclosed in protective stations but rather are sold as pellets or powder. Eight also contain anticoagulants prohibited in consumer products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA green-lights mice-control chemical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flea Powder May Pose Risk To Tots
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Maker Of Rat Poison d-CON To Pull Products

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE