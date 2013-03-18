EPA’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program

1996 Congress passes the Food Quality Protection Act and amendments to the Safe Drinking Water Act, requiring EPA to develop a program to screen chemicals for possible endocrine-disrupting effects.
1998 EPA establishes the Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program, closely following recommendations of an external advisory committee, the Endocrine Disruptor Screening & Testing Advisory Committee.
1999 EPA enters an agreement with the Natural Resources Defense Council to settle part of a lawsuit for missing its deadline for implementing the Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program.
2001 EPA convenes a subcommittee to advise on problems related to validation of screening and testing methods.
2004 EPA establishes the Endocrine Disruptor Methods Validation Advisory Committee, replacing the validation subcommittee.
2005 EPA publishes the approach it intends to use for selecting 50 to 100 chemicals for initial screening.
2007 EPA publishes an initial draft list of pesticides to be considered for screening.
2009 EPA announces the policies and procedures for initial screening and issues test orders for 67 chemicals, including active and inert ingredients in pesticides.
2010 EPA proposes a second list of 134 chemicals for screening. An Energy & Commerce subcommittee in the House of Representatives holds a hearing to evaluate EPA’s progress in implementing the endocrine disrupter program.
2011 EPA’s inspector general releases a report calling on EPA to accelerate the pace of its endocrine disrupter program.
2012 EPA releases comprehensive management plan to provide strategic guidance for endocrine disrupter program through fiscal 2017.
