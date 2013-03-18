Merck Will Close Irish Drug Plant

Merck & Co. will close its active pharmaceutical ingredients manufacturing plant in Rathdrum, Ireland, by the end of 2015 with the loss of 280 jobs. The plant is being shut down to cut costs. Manufacturing at the plant, including the production of APIs for allergy drugs Claritin and Clarinex, will be relocated to the firm’s sites in Ballydine, Ireland, and Singapore. The pharmaceutical company will continue to employ about 2,000 people in Ireland even after the plant is closed or sold. The firm took over the Rathdrum plant in 2009 as part of its acquisition of rival Schering-Plough.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter