AkzoNobel Revamps An Operation In China

AkzoNobel will cut 200 jobs and close two fatty acid plants in Boxing, China, and exit the merchant fatty acid business there. Akzo obtained the site in 2012 with its acquisition of Boxing Oleochemicals. The firm will also spend about $85 million on its surface chemistry business in China. More than half of the investment will go toward building a multipurpose reactor for producing amines in Boxing and improving the site’s environment, health, and safety performance. Akzo will use the remainder of the funds to build an alkoxylation unit in Ningbo.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter