BASF Focuses Leather, Textile Businesses

BASF says it will increase the focus of its leather and textile chemicals businesses on Asian markets—China in particular. The firm will also place a greater emphasis on “high-value-adding applications” such as premium textiles and leather for cars. As part of its plan, BASF will cut about 65 positions globally, including 29 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, but add about 23 staffers to its operations in high-growth markets including China, India, and Turkey. Additionally, the company says it is establishing an innovation center for leather and textile chemicals in Shanghai. BASF expects to make the changes by the end of 2014.
