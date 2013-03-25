Perstorp, Purac Eye Biobased Copolymers

The European chemical companies Perstorp and Purac are codeveloping caprolactone lactide copolymers for use in biodegradable plastics and hot-melt adhesives and as polyols for coatings and adhesives. The partnership will draw on Perstorp’s skill in specialty coatings and plastics and Purac’s expertise in derivatives of biobased lactic acid. “Our respective skills and experience comprise a good foundation for a successful venture,” says Håkan Björnberg, Perstorp’s market development director.
