BASF Merges Three Divisions, Cuts Jobs

BASF is merging its water, oil-field, and mining solutions activities into one business headquartered in Ludwigshafen, Germany. As part of the restructuring, BASF plans to lay off 215 staffers, mostly from sites in Bradford and Grimsby, in the U.K., and divest its industrial water management business in France. Additionally, BASF says it will make “considerable investments in new technologies” in Europe and North America, including upgrading and expanding its polyacrylamide plants. BASF expects to implement the changes by the end of 2015.
