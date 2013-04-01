WeylChem To Upgrade A Chlor-Alkali Plant

Fine chemicals producer WeylChem is replacing its mercury-based electrolysis system for producing chlorine and potassium derivatives in Thann, France, with membrane technology. Additionally, the firm is upgrading and extending its bromine recovery systems at the site. The projects are expected to take 28 months to complete at a cost of $68 million. Mercury-based electrolysis will be banned in France starting in 2020. “This is a strong signal for the long-term future” of the Thann site, says WeylChem President Tomas Hainich.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter