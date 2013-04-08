Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Chemical Signal Links Bacterial Systems

Newly identified molecule integrates quorum sensing and stress-response systems, a finding that could lead to new antibiotics

by Celia Henry Arnaud
April 8, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Bacteria communicate and coordinate with each other using a networking system called quorum sensing. In the case of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, its quorum-sensing network actually consists of three systems, called las,pqs, and rhl, which work together to control the bacteria’s virulence genes. Earlier research findings have suggested that there might be more to the story, however. Las, which modulates the other two systems, shuts down in bacteria found in patient samples, even though the bacteria remain virulent. In addition, low-phosphate conditions have been shown to activate pqs and rhl independent of las. As a possible explanation, Lian-Hui Zhang at the Institute of Molecular & Cell Biology, in Singapore, and coworkers have found a new chemical signaling molecule, dubbed IQS, whose production is controlled separately by las and by the bacterium’s stress-response system (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1225). When engineered bacteria don’t produce IQS, the pqs and rhl systems don’t operate. But under phosphate-limited conditions, the researchers found, the bacterium’s stress-response system turns on IQS production, even without las. By using a combination of ultraviolet absorbance spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, and NMR spectroscopy, Zhang and coworkers identified IQS as 2-(2-hydroxyphenyl)-thiazole-4-carbaldehyde. The findings suggest that, in addition to quorum sensing, the stress-response system could be a target for antibacterial drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probes track vancomycin-induced cell wall changes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme Shuffles Its Tail For Catalysis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE