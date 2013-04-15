COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
MCR 702 TwinDrive is the first rheometer configured with dual motors, according to the instrument’s manufacturer, Anton Paar. Rheometers are used in product development and research to measure the way liquids respond to shear forces. MCR 702’s two drive units can rotate in opposite or parallel directions, greatly enhancing testing versatility. The instrument’s upper motor is permanent, and the lower motor can either be included for dual-motor tests or removed for traditional single-motor experiments.
