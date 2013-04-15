Advertisement

Physical Chemistry

Bio-Rad

by Stu Borman
April 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 15
Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Bio-Rad introduced the NGC family of medium-pressure modular chromatography systems for preparative- to analytical-scale isolation and purification of biological and other molecules. The system’s modular design enables researchers to start with a preconfigured instrument and upgrade it later as their needs change. Bio-Rad manufactures five preconfigured NGC systems with increasing automation and throughput capabilities—the Quest 10, Quest 10 Plus, Scout 10, Scout 10 Plus, and Discover 10. The two Quests are designed for labs with routine purification needs, and the Scouts are made for medium-throughput labs. Each Plus model substitutes a multiwavelength detector for the standard model’s single-wavelength detector. And the Discover system is designed for higher-throughput labs with greater automation and method development needs. The “10” in the names denotes the family’s 10 mL/minute pump speed. A rotational feature allows all of the systems to be configured with optimal placement of valves and detectors to minimize chromatographic flow path. Applications include recombinant protein purification and refolding, monoclonal antibody purification, removal of viruses, and plasma protein analysis for disease diagnosis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
