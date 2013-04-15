COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
A major Bruker debut at Pittcon 2013 was that of the Compact QqTOF LC/MS-MS, a high-resolution, high-mass-accuracy liquid chromatography/time-of-flight mass spectrometry system. The system’s 50 Gbit/second sampling technology, low-picogram sensitivity, 1-ppm mass accuracy, wide dynamic range, and other features enable it to achieve “sensitivity levels normally associated with the best triple-quadrupole instruments while delivering research-grade, high-resolution, full-scan data even at the highest ultra-high-performance LC speeds,” the company says. Applications include small-molecule identification and characterization; food, forensic, and environmental screening; metabolomics; proteomics; and antibody analysis.
