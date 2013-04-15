Advertisement

Business

DSM And Rostec Partner In Biotech

by Alex Scott
April 15, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 15
Most Popular in Business

DSM and Rostekhnologii, a Russian state-owned firm known as Rostec, have signed a memorandum of understanding about working together in the field of biotechnology. The partnership would focus on the conversion of cellulosic biomass from forestry and agriculture into fermentable sugars for biofuels and biochemicals. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were present at the signing last week in Amsterdam. The companies also may work together on optical fiber materials and polymers for applications including bullet-resistant vests.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

