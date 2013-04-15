DSM And Rostec Partner In Biotech

DSM and Rostekhnologii, a Russian state-owned firm known as Rostec, have signed a memorandum of understanding about working together in the field of biotechnology. The partnership would focus on the conversion of cellulosic biomass from forestry and agriculture into fermentable sugars for biofuels and biochemicals. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte were present at the signing last week in Amsterdam. The companies also may work together on optical fiber materials and polymers for applications including bullet-resistant vests.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter