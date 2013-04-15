COVER STORY
Pittcon Instrument Roundup
Frontier Laboratories, of Koriyama, Japan, introduced two microreactors—Tandem μ-Reactor Rx-3050TR and Single μ-Reactor Rx-3050SR—for the rapid characterization of catalyst performance. The microreactors can be interfaced to gas chromatography-mass spectrometry systems for real-time monitoring of chemical species generated by vapor-phase contact reactions of substrates with catalysts. Flow conditions and gas compositions can be set in a range of configurations. Catalysts are packed into quick-change quartz catalyst reaction tubes prior to testing, easing rapid screening of different catalysts.
